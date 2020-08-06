Antetokounmpo had 33 points (13-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7-9 FT) and 12 rebounds in Thursday's win for Miami.

Antetokounmpo did turn the ball over six times, but he helped lead a comeback effort after Milwaukee trailed by 17 at the break. The reigning MVP also added four assists and one block in 30 minutes, as he was limited by foul trouble in the second half.