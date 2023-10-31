Antetokounmpo accumulated 33 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-114 win over Miami.

Antetokounmpo is in midseason form already and is doing more than just operating as a scoring threat. While he's still adjusting to co-exist with another dominant ball-handler in Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo has seen his scoring numbers rise with each passing game while also being very efficient. Through three outings, Antetokounmpo is shooting a solid 54.4 percent from the field, but that's in line with the numbers he's posted over the last five or six seasons.