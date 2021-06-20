Antetokounmpo finished Saturday's Game 7 win over the Nets with 40 points (15-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block.

In a game that was close throughout, the Bucks were able to outlast the Nets in overtime, with Antetokounmpo playing 50 of a possible 53 minutes. The two-time MVP overcame some early struggles at the line to finish a respectable 8-of-14 while hitting 13-of-18 two-point-field-goal attempts. It was Antetokounmpo's highest-scoring game of the playoffs and his sixth 40-point effort of the season. For the series, he reached the 30 point plateau six times in seven games. The Bucks will now have three days off before the Eastern Conference Finals begin Wednesday night.