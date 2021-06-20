Antetokounmpo finished Saturday's Game 7 overtime win over the Nets with 40 points (15-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 50 minutes.

In a game that was close throughout, the Bucks were able to outlast the Nets in overtime, with Antetokounmpo playing all but three minutes of the contest. The two-time MVP overcame some early struggles at the free-throw line to finish a respectable 8-of-14 while hitting 13-of-18 two-point-field-goal attempts. It was Antetokounmpo's highest-scoring game of the playoffs and his sixth 40-point effort of the season. For the series, he reached the 30-point plateau six times in seven games. The Bucks will now have three days off before the Eastern Conference Finals begin Wednesday.