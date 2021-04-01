Antetokounmpo tallied 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 112-97 victory over the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo also turned the ball over nine times, but he otherwise looked great and collected his 31st double-double of the campaign -- tied for sixth most in the league. The reigning MVP has as been as impressive as ever this season, posting per-game averages of 28.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals.