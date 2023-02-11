Antetokounmpo registered 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo had a solid first half with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, adding six boards and two assists. He was especially efficient over the final two quarters, however, knocking down seven of 10 field goal attempts to finish with a game-high 35 points on the night. The superstar forward has now led the Bucks to 12 straight wins and is averaging 37.2 points and 13 rebounds per game in the month of February.