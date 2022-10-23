Antetokounmpo closed with 44 points (17-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 victory over the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo enjoyed one of the most efficient performances of his career, missing just four of his 21 field-goal attempts and going 2-for-3 from three-point range. He wasn't as good from the charity stripe and didn't record any defensive stats, but it's hard to complain about a 44-12-3 showing. Antetokounmpo's 44 points are the second-most in a single game this season behind the 49 scored by Ja Morant (also against the Rockets) one night earlier.