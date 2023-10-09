Antetokounmpo practiced with the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were both held out of Sunday's preseason opener, but there are no injuries to report. Instead, the Bucks are simply ramping up their superstars at their own pace.
