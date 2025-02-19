Antetokounmpo (calf) was able to practice on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed the final six games prior to the All-Star break, but it's a great sign for the Bucks that he was able to go through their first practice following the time off. Coach Doc Rivers wasn't ready to determine if Antetokounmpo will play against the Clippers on Thursday, but he did note that he went "hard" at Wednesday's practice. Damian Lillard (hamstring) also participated for the Bucks.