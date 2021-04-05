Antetokounmpo (knee) went through practice Monday and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The reigning MVP has missed a few games over the last few weeks due to a sore knee, and he most recently sat out Saturday's 129-128 win over the Kings. The fact that he was able to practice Monday is an encouraging sign, but the Bucks will wait to see how the knee responds before making a call on his status for Tuesday night.