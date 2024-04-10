Antetokounmpo appeared to suffer a non-contact left leg injury during Tuesday's game against Boston and was helped back to the locker room, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was running the floor and went down despite there being no contact, and he laid on the floor for a while before being helped to the locker room. There should be an official update from the Bucks shortly.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ascends to probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nearly triple-doubles•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available for Sunday's game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy against Knicks•