Antetokounmpo (illness) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable Friday afternoon, so it looked like he was trending in the wrong direction. However, he appears to be feeling better as tipoff for the team's In-Season Tournament game inches closer. Look for Antetokounmpo to take on his usual roles on offense and defense, assuming he avoids any setbacks.