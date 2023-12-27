Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will suit up for a 20th straight contest despite initially being listed as questionable due to right calf injury maintenance. Across 11 December appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 32 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets probable tag•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially active Saturday•