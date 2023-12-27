Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will suit up for a 20th straight contest despite initially being listed as questionable due to right calf injury maintenance. Across 11 December appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.9 minutes per game.