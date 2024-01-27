Antetokounmpo (back) is available for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers.
No surprise here, as Antetokounmpo was listed as probable heading into the evening. Barring any setbacks with with his back spasms, the star big man should presumably see his usual workload.
