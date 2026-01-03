Antetokounmpo (calf/injury management) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report as probable for Friday's game while managing a right calf injury, but the two-time MVP has ultimately been cleared to play against Charlotte. He has played in each of the Bucks' last three games after missing the eight contests prior, and over that three-game span he has averaged 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.7 steals over 26.0 minutes per game.