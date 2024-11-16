Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with right knee tendinopathy. The superstar forward is averaging 36.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes across his last five appearances.
