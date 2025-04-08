Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left shoulder tendinopathy. There is no indication that the superstar forward will operate on a minutes restriction.
