Antetokounmpo (knee) is available and in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a nagging knee issue. The superstar forward has displayed impressive efficiency as of late, as he is shooting 61.2 percent from the field across his last 10 outings.
