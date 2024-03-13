Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with right knee tendinitis. The superstar forward has played at least 33 minutes in each of his last five appearances.
