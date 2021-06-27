Antetokounmpo (calf) will be available for Sunday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report with tightness in his left calf, but he was always considered probable, so his status never looked to be in serious jeopardy. After dropping Game 1, the Bucks stormed back for a blowout victory in Game 2, as Antetokounmpo finished with a dominant 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in just 29 minutes. He continues to struggle mightily from beyond the arc (17.3% 3Pt in the playoffs) and at the free-throw line (56.7% FT), but the two-time-MVP has been fantastic, overall, through 13 postseason games. In 38.1 minutes, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.