Antetokounmpo (back) has been cleared for Wednesday's season opener against the Celtics.
As expected, the back-to-back MVP will be ready to go for Wednesday's action. He'll be going up against a shorthanded Celtics team that's without Kemba Walker (knee) after losing Gordon Hayward to the Hornets during the offseason.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with sore back•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Signs five-year supermax with Bucks•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in 27 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wins second consecutive MVP•