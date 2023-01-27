Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Friday against the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the initial injury report, so this was the expected outcome for the superstar. The Greek Freak is coming off a solid 33--point effort against the Nuggets on Wednesday, though nine turnovers took a bit of the shine off. He'll aim to replicate the output minus the turnovers Friday, and the Bucks will remain without some frontcourt depth with Bobby Portis (knee) sidelined for the next couple of weeks.