Antetokounmpo (knee) is good to go for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo will continue to fight through his knee soreness Friday. It's worth mentioning that the Bucks have a back-to-back set coming up on Monday against the Nuggets and Tuesday versus the Heat, so a maintenance day could be on the table.
