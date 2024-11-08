Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (thigh) will play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to a right adductor strain and right patella tendinitis, though he has missed only one regular-season matchup thus far. Through seven regular-season appearances, the superstar has averaged an impressive 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 61.7 percent from the field across 34.4 minutes per game.