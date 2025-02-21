Antetokounmpo (calf) is available to play under a minutes restriction in Friday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo will suit up for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set after posting 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes in Thursday's win over the Clippers -- his return from a six-game absence due to a strained calf. However, head coach Doc Rivers said that the superstar will remain limited Friday, meaning he'll likely continue to hover around the 25-minute mark, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Over his last five outings, the two-time MVP has averaged 32.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33.6 minutes per contest.