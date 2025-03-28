Antetokounmpo (foot) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Knicks.
After missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets due to a left foot sprain, Antetokounmpo will be back on the floor Friday. The superstar big man is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on the season.
