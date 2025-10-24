Head coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (toe) will play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for Friday's contest due to a left great toe sprain, and he's now set to suit up for Milwaukee's second regular-season outing. The superstar stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Wizards, posting 37 points (16-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.