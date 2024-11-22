Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee tendinopathy and has been a mainstay on the injury report this year despite missing only one matchup. The superstar is coming off a 41-point performance in Wednesday's win over the Bulls, and over his last five outings he has averaged 33.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 blocks while shooting 61.5 percent from the field across 36.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for 41 points vs. Chicago•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nabs double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday•