Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, the two-time MVP will play through left knee soreness. Over his past eight appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 39.1 points, 14.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.8 minutes.
