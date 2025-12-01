Antetokounmpo (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

No surprise here, as the superstar forward was probable for Monday's action. Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in 15 games this season, though he hasn't yet reached the 30-minute marker in either of his last two games since returning from an extended absence with an adductor strain.