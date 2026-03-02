Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) has been cleared to play Monday against Boston.
Antetokounmpo is set to take the floor for the first time since suffering a right calf strain Jan. 23 against the Nuggets. Milwaukee has held on admirably since, posting an 8-7 record without the 31-year-old. Antetokounmpo will presumably be on a playing time restriction Monday night in his first action in over a month, though the team hasn't hinted at what his minutes range could be set at.
