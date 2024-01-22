Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest despite batting a shoulder contusion. On Saturday, Antetokounmpo nearly posted a triple-double versus Detroit, recording 31 points (10-16 FG), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes.