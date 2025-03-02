Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available. Over his last five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 23.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game.
