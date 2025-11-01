Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will return to action after missing Thursday's win over Golden State due to a left knee issue. With the two-time MVP cleared to play, Kyle Kuzma is expected to move back to the bench. Over four regular-season games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest.