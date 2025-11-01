Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will return to action after missing Thursday's win over Golden State due to a left knee issue. With the two-time MVP cleared to play, Kyle Kuzma is expected to move back to the bench. Over four regular-season games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest.
