Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Justin Garcia of Bucks Radio reports.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing the Bucks' previous game with a right shoulder contusion. The superstar forward is averaging 31.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 36.0 minutes across his last five appearances.