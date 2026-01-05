Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will shake off his probable tag due to right calf injury management and suit up against Sacramento. The two-time MVP has appeared in four straight outings following an eight-game absence due to a soleus strain. Over that stretch, he has averaged 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.