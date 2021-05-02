Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Sunday against the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Antetokounmpo will be back in the lineup as expected after missing Friday's matchup with Chicago due to a right ankle sprain. His return will likely send Bobby Portis back to a bench role.
