Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Thursday against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will be available despite a sprained right ankle. The 26-year-old should be in line for a normal workload in Thursday's game unless it becomes a blowout scenario and he is not needed.
