Antetokounmpo (quadriceps) is good to go Tuesday against the Nets.

He's had some bad injury luck with a total of 15 minutes in his last two appearances, so hopefully he's ready to roll going forward. Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back set, so there is a chance that Antetokounmpo could be rested Wednesday against Orlando. Bobby Portis loses a chunk of fantasy value with Giannis back in the fold.