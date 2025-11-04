Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will shed his probable tag due to a left knee issue and suit up for a third straight game. Over six regular-season outings, the superstar has averaged 34.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 68.1 percent from the field in 32.5 minutes per contest.