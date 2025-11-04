Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will shed his probable tag due to a left knee issue and suit up for a third straight game. Over six regular-season outings, the superstar has averaged 34.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 68.1 percent from the field in 32.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drills game-winner to defeat Indy•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Saturday•