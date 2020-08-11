Antetokounmpo (mouth) will play Tuesday against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable after missing Monday's game versus the Raptors with the tooth-related issue, but he'll be back in action a day later. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.8 minutes through five games in the bubble, and he may be relied upon even more than usual Tuesday with Khris Middleton (rest), Eric Bledsoe (knee), Wesley Matthews (hip) and Donte DiVincenzo (elbow) unavailable.