Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, and despite dealing with right patella tendinopathy, Antetokounmpo will suit up and should handle his regular workload as the Bucks' primary offensive weapon. He's been on a tear of late, averaging 35.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game over his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tabbed as probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Friday vs. Indy•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for 41 points vs. Chicago•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Wednesday•