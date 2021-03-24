Antetokounmpo (knee) is available and starting Wednesday against the Celtics.
The 26-year-old was considered questionable with a sprained right knee after sitting out Monday's win over the Pacers, but his absence will be limited to one game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes over his past five games.
