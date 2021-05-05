Antetokounmpo (thigh) is available and starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was considered probable with the thigh injury, so it's no surprise to see he's ready to play in the second half of the back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo had 36 points (11-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over Brooklyn.