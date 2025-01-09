Share Video

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially labeled probable for Wednesday's tilt, so his availability doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks during his last four outings.

