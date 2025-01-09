Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was initially labeled probable for Wednesday's tilt, so his availability doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks during his last four outings.
