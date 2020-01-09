Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (back) is starting Wednesday at Golden State.

The 25-year-old was considered probable as he continues to nurse a sore back, but his availability never truly appeared in doubt for Wednesday's contest. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 30.3 minutes over the last four games.