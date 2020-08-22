Antetokounmpo (calf) is good to play and start in Saturday's Game 3 matchup against the Magic, Kane Pitman of Locked on Bucks reports.

Antetokounmpo was originally given a probable designation, so it us unsurprising that he has been cleared to play. The Bucks' prized big man is coming off a big Game 2 where he accumulated 28 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 boards, and five assists in 32 minutes. Barring any setbacks with his calf, he figures to again take on his usual workload.