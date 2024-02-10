Antetokounmpo notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-84 win over the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo didn't need to dominate as a scorer with Damian Lillard back after a two-game absence and the Bucks building a 28-point lead at halftime, but the superstar forward still put up a useful stat line keyed by a team-leading 14 boards. That was his highest rebound total since Jan. 24 and was part of his fourth double-double across his past five contests. Antetokounmpo has logged 40 double-doubles overall this season, tied with Anthony Davis for third-most in the NBA.