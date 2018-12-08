Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grabs 15 rebounds in loss

Antetokounmpo turned in 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT) 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Friday's 105=95 loss to the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo's talents were utilized best in containing Kevin Durant on Friday, as he held the All-Star to a season=low 10 points and forced a season-high seven turnovers as well. Antetojounmpo is at the top of the league in several categories and despite the loss, he showed that Milwaukee has what it takes to keep up with the 2017-18 champs.