Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 victory over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo dropped at least 30 points once again in the victory, although, it was certainly not the best of games given his lack of supporting numbers. He was efficient from the floor but once again struggled from the charity stripe, going 6-for-10. His free throw shooting has been a story of its own and doesn't appear to be going anywhere. The amount of time it takes for him to release the ball is basically exceeding the maximum of 10 seconds every time, yet the officials seem reluctant to make the call. With the series moving back to Brooklyn for Game 7, it will be interesting to see how things play out.